Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 286) Swingers

It’s 7 am FRIDAY, it’s 95 degrees! Mal gets immediately to pressing Demaris about romantic rules, and he starts working through some more boundaries any woman of his can’t cross. On a further well-deserved attack on women, Rory accuses Latto of gaslighting on her latest single, so we get into a lyric breakdown of toxic songs, including some of Rory’s (18:11). We address Big Sean’s alleged leak and the current state of his career, as well as whether awe believe Kanye is actually responsible for the leak (27:19). Speaking of Kanye, his wife is making the headlines again with her nudity (35:00). Schoolboy Q’s Toronto show was cancelled, so the crew puts Mal’s feet to the fire (40:00), which progresses into a (fair and peaceful, I promise) disagreement about whether Kendrick and Drake will go to each others cities on tour next year (44:37). Ariana Grande got Brandy and Monica to reunite for the remix to her Boy Is Mine track, and this leads to a debate regarding the three, + Mariah Carey – who is the better vocalist (56:47)? Speaking of nostalgia, Mal tries to tell us we are interpreting ‘Love and Basketball’ wrong (1:06:30). Trump’s ear gauze trend ran through the RNC like Nelly’s band-aid (1:12:12), and Amber Rose proves her dedication to the never return to Philly (can’t relate, we’ll be there next week – tickets available now) . We have voicemails! The first one is from a young man who just wanted to flex his sexual prowess under the guise of needing advice (1:25:44). We let him get his shit off, but became curious about his endeavors and get into a conversation about sex swings that leaves the entire team in tears (1:30:49). The second voicemail is from a dewd from Baltimore who had to chewwse between his current thing and his friend (1:39:16).

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal