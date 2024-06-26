Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 736) “OnlyFeds”

QueenzFlip returns to his chair as the JBP begins this episode with Joe discussing his weekend with family in South Carolina (35:34) before giving flowers to Vince Staples & Capella Grey for their recent albums (49:06). The room then sends their condolences to Florida rapper Foolio who was killed at 26 (57:32), a debate on man code (1:18:50), and Joy Taylor speaks about being flirty vs. friendly (1:27:02). Also, Flip addresses his absence (1:47:38), Joe talks about his recent headlines with passing the baton to Pusha T (2:15:25), a discussion on fate vs. free will with Dark Matter’s finale due up (2:30:55), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Capella Grey“UCU”

Parks | Rakim, Kurupt, & Masta Killa“BE ILL”

Emanny | Sy Ari da Kid“Do Black Men Need Therapy”

Ish | THEY. – “Diamonds And Pearls”

Melyssa | Lithe“Fall Back”

QueenzFlip | Nailah Blackman “Pressure”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 736 | “OnlyFeds”
