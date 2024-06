Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 280) America’s Sweethearts

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – TOUR ANNOUCEMENT

00:00:35 – MOOD AD

00:01:13 – Honeypack Mystery In The Studio

00:05:03 – Who’s Darker: Mal Or Demaris?

00:06:28 – Rory At The Jersey Shore

00:07:38 – NYC Humidity Is Awful

00:09:36 – Remembering The Jersey Shore Show

00:15:20 – The Bear & House Of Dragons

00:17:09 – Are Dragons & Magic Real?

00:19:39 – Mal Discovers ‘Baddies’ Show / Making The Band

00:28:00 – Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Netflix Show

00:40:39 – Sha’Carri Richardson & The Olympic Trials

00:42:21 – NBA Finals Were Bad

00:43:23 – Becoming Male Cheerleaders / Jadakiss On Rings

00:45:30 – Rory’s Death Threat Over Kendrick Take

00:46:32 – Will “Not Like Us” Be On The Album?

00:53:04 – The Game Responds To Picking Sides On Drake/Kendrick

00:57:22 – Bobbi Altoff On Set

00:57:56 – Is Kendrick Ready For The Constant Spotlight?

01:02:08 – Chief Keef Returns To Chicago

01:07:39 – XXL 2024 Freshman Class / Favorite Freshman Classes

01:15:22 – Streaming & Podcasting Overtaking HipHop Media

01:19:15 – MOOD & Mack Weldon AD

01:21:24 – Voicemail 1 (Juggling Personal Career With Label Work)

01:36:00 – Voicemail 2 (How To Find Like Minded People)

01:44:43 – Rory Wants To Golf / Demaris Wants To Play Tennis

01:46:14 – Rory’s Cousin IronMan Story / Scuba & Deep Sea Diving

01:53:00 – Fearing Death / Livestreaming Funeral

02:01:11 – Julian’s Brother Is Getting Married

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal