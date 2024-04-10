Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 258) Might Apologize Later

Time Stamps:

00:00:15 – Weekend Recap + Eclipse

00:02:10 – J. Cole Releases ‘Might Delete Later’

00:03:30 – “7 Minute Drill” Reaction + Lyric Breakdown

00:12:10 – Drake’s The Response We Want

00:13:35 – J. Cole Kicked Off The Beef

00:14:35 – Drake Invites Mal To Show

00:19:24 – What Should They Diss Each Other About

00:20:48 – J. Cole’s Apology At Dreamville Fest

00:23:50 – J. Cole Removed Himself From Big 3

00:25:35 – How This Would Play Out If J. Cole & Drake Beefed

00:30:00 – J. Cole Let Everyone Down + Destroying Brand

00:32:35 – The Big 3 Tour

00:33:40 – This Isn’t Real Beef, Just Music

00:35:05 – Mal Just Wants Rappers To Rap

00:37:55 – Defending J. Cole Is Difficult

00:39:06 – J. Cole Can’t Call Himself The Best

00:41:15 – Kendrick Will Get A Response From Drake

00:42:05 – Worst Apology In Rap

00:42:50 – Mal Continues To Go Off

00:49:30 – J. Cole Can’t Sleep + Drake Replying

00:50:50 – Mal Says J. Cole Isn’t Top 20

00:51:50 – Kendrick & Drake Is Real Beef

00:53:38 – Cole Backing Out Doesn’t Get Drake Off The Hook

00:54:33 – Drake Is Doing Kendrick A Favor

00:57:30 – Drake Dealing With Pusha T + Kendrick Dropping A Record

00:59:54 – ‘Might Delete Later’ Review

01:00:50 – “First Person Shooter” Classic Rap Song

01:02:38 – J. Cole Fans Owe Drake An Apology

01:03:30 – Mal Says J. Cole Can’t Rap Better Than Anybody

01:07:22 – There Is No Next Generation Of Superstars

01:08:00 – The Rest Of Drake, Cole & Kendrick

01:26:33 – Meek & Wale Twitter Beef Ignites

01:38:50 – Mal Says Drake Raps Better Than Everyone

01:42:00 – White People Protecting Black People During Protests

01:43:38 – Who’s Better? Drake Or Black Thought

01:51:10 – The Eclipse Changes Perspective + Rory’s Mom

01:55:13 – Earthquake Reaction

01:59:18 – Glorilla V.S. JT

02:05:20 – Women Reacting To J. Cole Apology + Cole’s Comeback Strategy

02:08:15 – Bryson Tiller’s Album

02:09:34 – Closing Thoughts + Mal At Drake Show

