Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 258) Might Apologize Later

00:00:00 – Start
00:00:15 – Weekend Recap + Eclipse
00:02:10 – J. Cole Releases ‘Might Delete Later’
00:03:30 – “7 Minute Drill” Reaction + Lyric Breakdown
00:12:10 – Drake’s The Response We Want
00:13:35 – J. Cole Kicked Off The Beef
00:14:35 – Drake Invites Mal To Show
00:19:24 – What Should They Diss Each Other About
00:20:48 – J. Cole’s Apology At Dreamville Fest
00:23:50 – J. Cole Removed Himself From Big 3
00:25:35 – How This Would Play Out If J. Cole & Drake Beefed
00:30:00 – J. Cole Let Everyone Down + Destroying Brand
00:32:35 – The Big 3 Tour
00:33:40 – This Isn’t Real Beef, Just Music
00:35:05 – Mal Just Wants Rappers To Rap
00:37:55 – Defending J. Cole Is Difficult
00:39:06 – J. Cole Can’t Call Himself The Best
00:41:15 – Kendrick Will Get A Response From Drake
00:42:05 – Worst Apology In Rap
00:42:50 – Mal Continues To Go Off
00:49:30 – J. Cole Can’t Sleep + Drake Replying
00:50:50 – Mal Says J. Cole Isn’t Top 20
00:51:50 – Kendrick & Drake Is Real Beef
00:53:38 – Cole Backing Out Doesn’t Get Drake Off The Hook
00:54:33 – Drake Is Doing Kendrick A Favor
00:57:30 – Drake Dealing With Pusha T + Kendrick Dropping A Record
00:59:54 – ‘Might Delete Later’ Review
01:00:50 – “First Person Shooter” Classic Rap Song
01:02:38 – J. Cole Fans Owe Drake An Apology
01:03:30 – Mal Says J. Cole Can’t Rap Better Than Anybody
01:07:22 – There Is No Next Generation Of Superstars
01:08:00 – The Rest Of Drake, Cole & Kendrick
01:26:33 – Meek & Wale Twitter Beef Ignites
01:38:50 – Mal Says Drake Raps Better Than Everyone
01:42:00 – White People Protecting Black People During Protests
01:43:38 – Who’s Better? Drake Or Black Thought
01:51:10 – The Eclipse Changes Perspective + Rory’s Mom
01:55:13 – Earthquake Reaction
01:59:18 – Glorilla V.S. JT
02:05:20 – Women Reacting To J. Cole Apology + Cole’s Comeback Strategy
02:08:15 – Bryson Tiller’s Album
02:09:34 – Closing Thoughts + Mal At Drake Show
