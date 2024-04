With his new album set to drop on April 26th, OVO Sound’s PartyNextDoor gives fans another new single. This one is titled “L o s e M y M i n d”. Produced by himself, Prep Bijan, Eli Brown, Travis Marsh, and Noah “40” Shebib, Party lets his fantasies go crazy over a sample of DMX’s “Party Up (Up in Here)”.

You can stream “L o s e M y M i n d” below.