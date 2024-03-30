Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 255) A Mule On The Wall

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:18 – DC Show & Fight Recap

00:07:10 – Bringing A Newborn To Live Show

00:08:35 – Rest Of DC Recap

00:12:28 – Rory’s Helicopter Ride Over Diddy’s Home

00:14:40 – Diddy Home Raid Reaction, Drug Mule, Impact On Culture

00:47:30 – Yung Miami Admitting To Crimes?

00:49:28 – Impact On Diddy’s Legacy

00:51:34 – No Diddy Is The New Pause + Social Media Memes

00:52:55 – 50 Cent Going At Diddy

00:54:48 – Will Anyone Else Go Down With Diddy?

00:56:07 – Better Help Ad

00:57:22 – Kendrick, Drake, & Cole

01:08:24 – Mal’s Wolf Analogy

01:12:32 – Comparing Pusha T & Kendrick’s Disses

01:13:50 – When Should Drake Respond?

01:28:30 – When Does J Cole Need To Respond?

01:31:00 – Predicting The Focus Of Drake’s Reply

01:33:55 – J Cole & Kendrick

01:35:04 – Do Numbers Matter In Battle Rap?

01:37:37 – Drake’s Response To Pusha + Mal Thinks Drake Won

01:42:12 – Jay Z’s Biggest Career Moment

01:43:30 – Pusha Making That Moment Happen

01:45:40 – How Will Drake Diss Future?

01:47:38 – Who Will Have The Best Diss Song?

01:55:20 – Big Sean’s Rollout Gets Stomped On

02:00:25 – Explaining The Big 3 Beef

02:03:03 – Who We Think Will Win This Beef

02:09:32 – Kanye Replies To Big 3

02:15:06 – Beyonce Album Prediction

02:19:25 – Roasting Julian For Patreon Description

02:21:50 – Will This Beyonce Album Hit?

02:24:06 – Voicemail

02:38:40 – Wifing A Heaux

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal