Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 255) A Mule On The Wall

Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:18 – DC Show & Fight Recap
00:07:10 – Bringing A Newborn To Live Show
00:08:35 – Rest Of DC Recap
00:12:28 – Rory’s Helicopter Ride Over Diddy’s Home
00:14:40 – Diddy Home Raid Reaction, Drug Mule, Impact On Culture
00:47:30 – Yung Miami Admitting To Crimes?
00:49:28 – Impact On Diddy’s Legacy
00:51:34 – No Diddy Is The New Pause + Social Media Memes
00:52:55 – 50 Cent Going At Diddy
00:54:48 – Will Anyone Else Go Down With Diddy?
00:56:07 – Better Help Ad
00:57:22 – Kendrick, Drake, & Cole
01:08:24 – Mal’s Wolf Analogy
01:12:32 – Comparing Pusha T & Kendrick’s Disses
01:13:50 – When Should Drake Respond?
01:28:30 – When Does J Cole Need To Respond?
01:31:00 – Predicting The Focus Of Drake’s Reply
01:33:55 – J Cole & Kendrick
01:35:04 – Do Numbers Matter In Battle Rap?
01:37:37 – Drake’s Response To Pusha + Mal Thinks Drake Won
01:42:12 – Jay Z’s Biggest Career Moment
01:43:30 – Pusha Making That Moment Happen
01:45:40 – How Will Drake Diss Future?
01:47:38 – Who Will Have The Best Diss Song?
01:55:20 – Big Sean’s Rollout Gets Stomped On
02:00:25 – Explaining The Big 3 Beef
02:03:03 – Who We Think Will Win This Beef
02:09:32 – Kanye Replies To Big 3
02:15:06 – Beyonce Album Prediction
02:19:25 – Roasting Julian For Patreon Description
02:21:50 – Will This Beyonce Album Hit?
02:24:06 – Voicemail
02:38:40 – Wifing A Heaux
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!
/ newrorynmal