Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish & Queenzflip (Episode 712) “Push to Start”

A lot of bad Hip-Hop takes have appeared on the internet over the past week as the JBP discusses recent comments about Rick Ross (17:16) as well as Drake’s recent Instagram captions (21:37). Kanye has now insert himself into the Hip-Hop drama (31:40), Beyoncé drops ‘COWBOY CARTER’ (52:44), and Stevie J wants to fight 50 Cent (1:07:54). Also, Juvenile drops the music video for ‘400 Degreez’ 26 years later (1:22:20), the room discusses a recent viral video where a man’s girlfriend stopped him from getting robbed (1:42:50), did playlists replace radio (1:58:15), Part of the Show returns (2:16:48), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Tyla (feat. Tems) – “No. 1”

Ice | Z-Ro (feat. Paul Wall & Mike D.) – “Still Shinin’”

Parks | Ras Kass & RJ Payne (feat. Method Man, Fame M.O.P. & Sway Calloway) – “Roll Call”

Ish | Sinéad Harnett – “Burn”