Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 252) Money, Powder, Respect

00:00:45 – Ruined Vacation Spots

00:05:25 – St. Patty’s Day Weekend Recap

00:06:20 – How Does Aging Work For Women?

00:08:30 – How Men Treat Dogs + Taxidermy

00:13:20 – Mal Says ‘Ghost’ Is Returning

00:15:28 – Rory’s Embarrassing Slide Video

00:21:17 – Julian’s Failed And 1 Joke

00:22:05 – Should Meek Mill Podcast Or Make Music?

00:35:39 – Sexyy Redd Song Of The Summer?

00:38:00 – Propping Up Bodies At Funerals

00:39:34 – Rory Says Clock Is Still On

00:40:35 – Longevity In HipHop

00:52:07 – Does HipHop & Street Culture Have Integrity?

01:02:47 – Female Rappers That Can Actually Rap

01:08:44 – Justin Timberlake Album Review

01:15:50 – Approaching People In The Club

01:18:10 – Dancing Face-To-Face In Club

01:19:57 – Fingers On The Dance Floor / Wet Lips

01:22:00 – Transferring Bacteria To Partner

01:23:17 – Types Of Alcohol / Cocktails We Enjoy

01:26:30 – Julian Doing Pyro On Tour / Palooza Stories

01:32:05 – Tierra Whack Album Review

01:33:40 – Kanye’s Response To Kai Cenat

01:42:57 – Voicemail (Callback)

01:44:01 – Rory Hated ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ / Tarantino Adaptation

01:48:58 – Thr**some Story Callback Response

01:56:12 – Teachers Hooking Up With Students

01:58:10 – Rory Getting A Thr**some On Vacation

02:05:36 – Rory, Mal & Julian’s Sick Inside Story

02:07:27 – Voicemail 2

