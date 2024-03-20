Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 252) Money, Powder, Respect

Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:45 – Ruined Vacation Spots
00:05:25 – St. Patty’s Day Weekend Recap
00:06:20 – How Does Aging Work For Women?
00:08:30 – How Men Treat Dogs + Taxidermy
00:13:20 – Mal Says ‘Ghost’ Is Returning
00:15:28 – Rory’s Embarrassing Slide Video
00:21:17 – Julian’s Failed And 1 Joke
00:22:05 – Should Meek Mill Podcast Or Make Music?
00:35:39 – Sexyy Redd Song Of The Summer?
00:38:00 – Propping Up Bodies At Funerals
00:39:34 – Rory Says Clock Is Still On
00:40:35 – Longevity In HipHop
00:52:07 – Does HipHop & Street Culture Have Integrity?
01:02:47 – Female Rappers That Can Actually Rap
01:08:44 – Justin Timberlake Album Review
01:15:50 – Approaching People In The Club
01:18:10 – Dancing Face-To-Face In Club
01:19:57 – Fingers On The Dance Floor / Wet Lips
01:22:00 – Transferring Bacteria To Partner
01:23:17 – Types Of Alcohol / Cocktails We Enjoy
01:26:30 – Julian Doing Pyro On Tour / Palooza Stories
01:32:05 – Tierra Whack Album Review
01:33:40 – Kanye’s Response To Kai Cenat
01:42:57 – Voicemail (Callback)
01:44:01 – Rory Hated ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ / Tarantino Adaptation
01:48:58 – Thr**some Story Callback Response
01:56:12 – Teachers Hooking Up With Students
01:58:10 – Rory Getting A Thr**some On Vacation
02:05:36 – Rory, Mal & Julian’s Sick Inside Story
02:07:27 – Voicemail 2
