Video: Drake & Conductor Williams New Freestyle

As the first week of 2025 rolls to the end, we get some new Drake by the way of Conductor Williams. Producer Conductor Williams has shared a new vlog on his YouTube channel which, unexpectedly, features a new freestyle from Drake.  The 20 minute long vlog has a section where Drake raps for more than 2 minutes over a beat produced by Conductor. There have been reports that Drake and Conductor have several songs done which could also lead to a full album. The two previously collaborated on “8am in Charlotte” and “Stories About My Brother”.

Listen to the new freestyle below.

