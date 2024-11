Drake and his October’s Very Own (OVO) team premiere the official video for his track “No Face”. Directed by Theo Skudra. Released on Instagram, the video shows the Drizzy and his crew rocking their OVO hoodies and planting the OVO-owl flags while riding through the mall.

Watch the “No Face” video below.

