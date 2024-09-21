Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 760) “High Priced Mascots”

The best podcast in the world returns to the airwaves as QueenzFlip begins by addressing some of Joe’s vacation posts () then a quick debate takes place on whether or not everyone showers between layup sex (). Melyssa briefly touches on the Emmy Awards () before the room discusses P. Diddy’s FBI arrest earlier this week on sex trafficking and racketeering charges plus why his bail was denied (), Former Bad Boy artist Shyne Barrow breaks his silence (), and the JBP dives into the definition of each of the charges against Puff (). Future drops his third project of the year ‘MIXTAPE PLUTO’ (), Joe explains how it’s a scary time for musicians with more changes in the music business as Kevin Liles steps down as CEO of 300 Entertainment (), and Brittany Renner discusses her recent financial struggles (). Also, Joe discusses his run in with customs on the way to Cabo (), Nelly is being sued by St. Lunatics over records on ‘Country Grammar’ (), **SPOILER ALERT** the JBP discusses a number of new TV shows (), Joe offers trades for Phil Collins (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | H.I.M.“Habits”

Ice | Tee Grizzley (feat. 42 Dugg) – “Detroit”

Parks | Anthony Kannon, MBK Richy & Blicka Don“Spare My Brother”

Ish | Jordin Sparks“FFWD”

Melyssa | Hailey Knox“11th Hour”

