Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 756) “Schmedley & Ozempicfest”

In the latest episode from the JBP, the room begins with a recap following Joe’s birthday party over the weekend () before turning to the passing of legend Fatman Scoop late Friday night (). Ice Spice and Cleotrapa’s beef is playing out on the internet (), following the delay of the billboard charts Travis Scott sits behind Sabrina Carpenter with 361k units (), and Joe has some additional thoughts on both Doechii () and Big Sean albums (). Also, the gang debates whether or not you really know how up your parents are or not (), more on labor day weekend and Joe’s party (), 50 Cent’s appearance on ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ (), and much more!

