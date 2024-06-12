Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 732) “Pass The Lunchbox”

The JBP begins this episode with Ish discussing his trip to Boston for Game 2 of the NBA Finals () before a major **SPOILER ALERT** as Joe continues to discuss ‘Dark Matter’ on AppleTV (). TMZ releases video of Sexyy Red getting into a fight at an airport (), the room then reacts to Michael Rainey Jr.’s appearance on a live stream over the weekend in which he was sexually assaulted (), Kai Cenat, Druski, & Kevin Hart link up (), and some details on Apple’s next iOS (). Also, the YSL trial is still a mess (), Rihanna teases a new album (), Kendrick Lamar’s speech at Compton College (), URL’s NOME 14 event (), Part of the Show (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Christopher Williams – “All I See”

Ice | Moneybagg Yo – “PLAY DA FOOL”

Parks | Austin Sour – “Make It Home”

Ish | Lily Massie (feat. Gemaine) – “Lethal Weapon”