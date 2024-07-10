Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 740) “Your Profile Has Risen”

In the latest episode from the Bionic Six, Joe & Ice start by sharing their weekend plans which included a trip to the fair (11:28) before turning to Ish getting suspended on Instagram and dealing with strangers on the internet (42:08). The Essence Festival took place over the weekend in New Orleans which included a partial Hot Boys reunion (49:50), Busta Rhymes went viral for trying to get fans off their phones (55:34), and the JBP reacts to Zeus’ new show ‘Aunt-Tea’ which featured The Game on their first episode (59:12). Also, Shakur Stevenson wins his fight over the weekend and disses Mase (1:17:36), Joe shares his thoughts on ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ (1:52:45), a debate ensues over paying for someone’s rent (2:20:37), quick hits segment (2:39:47), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | 42 Dugg (feat. Sexyy Red) – “N.P.O.”

Ice | 42 Dugg (feat. EST Gee) – “Since When”

Parks | Lupe Fiasco – “Samurai”

Ish | Noah Guy (feat. Billy Lemos) – “LET U LEAD”

Melyssa | Néhémie – “Typing”