YG goes “Stupid” in his new single/video featuring Lil Yachty and Babyface Ray. Directed by Austin Simkins. The visual follows the three turning up alongside various luxury cars, stacks of money, and a plethora of baddies at a pool. “Stupid” follows the Kaliii and Stunna Girl-assisted “Shake” and “Weird”. The tracks are off of YG’s upcoming project, Just Re’d Up 3, which drops on August 16th.

Watch the “Stupid” video below.