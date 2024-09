Million Dollaz Worth of Game took a quick ride north to link with Superstar Sports Representative, Rich Paul. Off the rip, Wallo tries to get Gillie a contract and Rich wasn’t having it. During the interview Rich covers meeting Lebron, starting Klutch Sports, and how important it was to get Bronny drafted. He dropped plenty of gems but his biggest might have been after the pod… He hustled Wallo for a few dollas. Shoutout to Dyckman Basketball!

