Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 303) Live From London

Live from across the pond! Rory, Mal & Peeje are in London preparing for our live show (tickets are still available at newrorynmal.com) (1:38). After a recap of travel and their first few nights, they finally address Lil Wayne’s reaction video to the SuperBowl announcement, and double down on their take from the previous episode (17:30). They then get into having certain artist’s phone numbers, and reminisce on the best ringtones to have in the 2000’s (28:00). Drake has released another snippet, this time in collaboration with Rod Wave, and the guys have some opinions on it (46:10). Complex has released another list, 20 Best Rappers In Their 20’s (54:41). Rory is ready to hate, obviously. On to voicemails! We have a guy asking for some advice about his twink brother in law (1:07:30), and another that leads to some conversation about rap biases (1:10:47).

