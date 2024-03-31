Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 267) w/ POLO G

Polo G is a rapper who catapulted to fame with hits like “Finer Things” and “Pop Out” featuring Lil Tjay. His debut album, “Die a Legend” (2019), achieved platinum status and peaked at number six on the US Billboard 200. Subsequently, his second studio album, “The Goat” (2020), solidified his position in the rap game, with multiple songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100. In this special episode of “Million Dollaz Worth of Game”, Gillie and Wallo step into Polo G’s world. They explore his extravagant property, showcasing over 15 million dollars worth of real estate and an impressive fleet of 15 cars. As Polo G reflects on the ever-evolving hip-hop landscape, he talks with Gillie about the changing dynamics of the music industry. The episode takes an emotional turn as Gillie bonds with Polo G’s father, sharing insights on raising their sons and the ups and downs for a father-son relationship. From humble beginnings to chart-topping success, Gillie and Wallo celebrate Polo G’s remarkable journey since their first encounter.

