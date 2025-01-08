Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 334) Drake vs LeBron, FS1 Lawsuit, & Lil Baby

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
0:38 – NYC congestion pricing
2:20 – Rory’s night out
14:45 – Fox Sports host Skip Bayless sued by former hairstylist
30:00 – Possible outcomes of a lawsuit
33:33 – Turning down 1.5m
40:00 – Mentioning sex in a work environment
48:12 – LiAngelo Ball’s viral song
52:00 – Venturing into music as an athlete
55:00 – Drake – Fighting Irish (freestyle) snippet/leak
1:06:00 – Lyric breakdown
1:21:00 – Was the song leak a shot at Universal?
1:22:11 – Kanye West posts photo of a horse inside Kai Cenat’s house to promote new album
1:25:00 – Kanye’s music production process
1:27:00 – Using A.I to create music
1:37:10 – Lil Baby, DaBaby, and a lack of innovation in sound/production
1:51:00 – Young Thug & Gunna
1:58:20 – Rapper 2 Low fires gun through his pants during interview
2:04:46 – Voicemail #1 (is it okay for a woman to approach a man)
2:24:40 – Voicemail #2 ( what to do when you meet somebody that matches your freak)
2:35:11 – No Jumper studio brawl
2:38:00 – Megan The Stallion’s bf Torrey Craig’s alleged DM’s to ig model
2:48:15 – Outro
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!
/ newrorynmal
Leave a Reply