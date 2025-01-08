Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 334) Drake vs LeBron, FS1 Lawsuit, & Lil Baby

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Intro

0:38 – NYC congestion pricing

2:20 – Rory’s night out

14:45 – Fox Sports host Skip Bayless sued by former hairstylist

30:00 – Possible outcomes of a lawsuit

33:33 – Turning down 1.5m

40:00 – Mentioning sex in a work environment

48:12 – LiAngelo Ball’s viral song

52:00 – Venturing into music as an athlete

55:00 – Drake – Fighting Irish (freestyle) snippet/leak

1:06:00 – Lyric breakdown

1:21:00 – Was the song leak a shot at Universal?

1:22:11 – Kanye West posts photo of a horse inside Kai Cenat’s house to promote new album

1:25:00 – Kanye’s music production process

1:27:00 – Using A.I to create music

1:37:10 – Lil Baby, DaBaby, and a lack of innovation in sound/production

1:51:00 – Young Thug & Gunna

1:58:20 – Rapper 2 Low fires gun through his pants during interview

2:04:46 – Voicemail #1 (is it okay for a woman to approach a man)

2:24:40 – Voicemail #2 ( what to do when you meet somebody that matches your freak)

2:35:11 – No Jumper studio brawl

2:38:00 – Megan The Stallion’s bf Torrey Craig’s alleged DM’s to ig model

2:48:15 – Outro

