Everyone wish the moneybag maven Mal a happy birthday! (Check out YouTube for vegan cupcakes & champagne) Usher has been announced as the Superbowl Halftime Show. We speculate the tracklist. In more important football news Taylor Swift dominated Sunday. Naturally the guys compare Taylor to his previous girlfriend. Staying on relationship drama, Drake and Charlamagne exchange shots at each other. Then we react to Doja Cat’s new album, Scarlet. It’s time for voicemails. Finally we end with Oregon vs. Colorado. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!
Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:45 – Happy 42nd Birthday Mal!
00:10:31 – Usher For 2024 Super Half Time Performance
00:21:26 – Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
00:32:08 – Drake V.S. Charlamagne
00:49:32 – “Nothing Was The Same” 10 Year Anniversary
00:51:53 – Doja Cat’s New Album, Scarlet
01:04:52 – Voicemails
01:28:12 – Oregon V.S. Colorado
