Everyone wish the moneybag maven Mal a happy birthday! (Check out YouTube for vegan cupcakes & champagne) Usher has been announced as the Superbowl Halftime Show. We speculate the tracklist. In more important football news Taylor Swift dominated Sunday. Naturally the guys compare Taylor to his previous girlfriend. Staying on relationship drama, Drake and Charlamagne exchange shots at each other. Then we react to Doja Cat’s new album, Scarlet. It’s time for voicemails. Finally we end with Oregon vs. Colorado. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:45 – Happy 42nd Birthday Mal!

00:10:31 – Usher For 2024 Super Half Time Performance

00:21:26 – Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

00:32:08 – Drake V.S. Charlamagne

00:49:32 – “Nothing Was The Same” 10 Year Anniversary

00:51:53 – Doja Cat’s New Album, Scarlet

01:04:52 – Voicemails

01:28:12 – Oregon V.S. Colorado

