New Music: Locksmith & Ransom – Bad Luck

By Cyclone - September 28, 2023

Locksmith and Ransom team up for a new banger titled "Bad Luck". This follows Locksmith's collab with Wrekonize, titled "Sins Of The Father". The two lyrical giants smash on the grimy instrumental. You can stream "Bad Luck" below.