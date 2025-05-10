Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 824) “Cart Before the Horse”

In the latest episode from the JBP the crew discusses their plans for Kendrick Lamar’s next show (8:40) before turning to the allegations that came out earlier this week against Smokey Robinson (38:22) as well as former Laker Byron Scott (49:21). Joe informs the room of Tyler Chase Butler’s story after his arrest in Virginia (1:00:04) and then shares his thoughts about the New York Knicks who are coming home up 2-0 against Boston (1:13:24). Also, the JBP family has an intervention for Marc Lamont Hill after his latest appearance on Piers Morgan’s show (1:48:48), rumors of UNC banning Bill Belichik’s girlfriend from their facilities (2:20:55), the BET Awards nominations for 2025 (2:45:06), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Davido (feat. Omah Lay) – “With You”

Ice | Don Trip and Starlito – “Madden Curse”

Parks | Lefty Gunplay, JasonMartin, & The Game – “MENACE”

Ish | Reggie Becton – “All In”

Melyssa | Jessie Reyez – “**CUDN’T B ME**”

Marc | Kindred the Family Soul – “Far Away”