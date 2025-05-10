Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 369) Family Therapy with Lex P & Drea of Pour Minds

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
1:34 – Discussing Trump comments
9:30 – Megan’s campaign impact
12:02 – Importance of local elections
17:45 – Buying a Chanel
20:00 – Cult following dynamics
26:22 – Experience discussion
29:10 – Apology clarification
31:02 – Brand protection concerns
35:19 – Relationship status
39:01 – Past dating drama
44:15 – Dating preferences
49:01 – Billionaire ambitions
53:52 – Comfort with women
56:00 – Reality show opportunity
59:01 – Authentic personalities showcased
1:02:52 – Unresolved feelings discussed
1:05:19 – Importance of living present
1:09:00 – Vulnerability in podcasting
1:11:35 – Footprint awareness
1:19:22 – Importance of rebranding
1:25:07 – Season two plans
1:29:35 – Gentlemanly behavior
1:31:43 – Money and relationships
1:38:35 – Paying your rent
1:41:10 – Taking relationships seriously
1:47:48 – Men ready for marriage
1:51:10 – Importance of marriage
1:56:26 – Validating marriage types
1:59:50 – Relationship break advice
