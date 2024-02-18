Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 260) w/ DERAY DAVIS

We got the one, the only, the legendary, the historical, the world famous, etc. etc… DeRay Davis! DeRay opens about about his journey as a professional stand up comedian, coming from sleeping in cars and skipping meals to being the one booking and paying all of your favorite comedians. DeRay also touches upon the state of comedy today and how there’s a fine line for new comedians between using gimmicks and stealing jokes for skits, and being innovative and paving a new lane. He also gives his take on the infamous Katt Williams Club Shay Shay interview and how it impacted comedians and the comedy scene altogether. Serious topics aside, with a comedic legend like DeRay Davis in the room prepare yourself to laugh until your stomach hurts. Join us as we get to know a living legend that inspired everything you laugh at today, the one and only DeRay Davis!

