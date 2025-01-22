Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 793) “Kaputz”

A day removed from the 2025 Presidential inauguration, the JBP starts the latest episode with a look at the changes Donald Trump is already making (25:40) as well as the backlash towards Snoop Dogg for performing at a pre-inauguration crypto event (35:20). TikTok’s ban has seemingly been delayed despite it being removed from the app store (1:09:52), Dave Chappelle’s appearance on Saturday Night Live leads the room to discuss their favorite comedians of all-time (1:18:20), and Joey Bada$$ returns with another record titled ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ (1:31:00). Also, Marc Lamont Hill says the Hovengers came after him for his Beanie Sigel take (1:40:37), the room unpacks a pair of Part of the Show questions (2:06:44), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | PnB Rock & DJ L Nasty“High”

Ice | Ryan Witherspoon“First Quarter”

Parks | Mac Miller“Rick’s Piano”

Ish | ELENA“Golden”

Melyssa | greek“RIPCORD”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 793 | “Kaputz”
