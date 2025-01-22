Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 338) TikTok and Trump Form Alliance; Mac Miller Has AOTY; Sorry, Not Sorry

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro/ Rory goes into hookah spot and scares the hoes
3:12 – Victoria Monét
7:01 – “Unc”, “YN”, and “Big Bro”
13:23 – Demaris’s date story about being recognized as a podcaster
15:09 – Sidewalk etiquette
25:05 – Play cousins and blurred family lines
33:47 – Grieving timelines
36:00 – Grief rizz
40:44 – Sex in the studio
45:45 – Reputation of producers and relationships with artists
47:05 – Dave Chappelle hosting SNL and his monologue
50:48 – Trump’s promise to release JFK, RFK, and MLK files
52:55 – Public distrust in government and conspiracies
56:33 – Performers at Trump’s inauguration-related events
1:01:14 – Political affiliations of public figures
1:10:53 – Parenting failures
1:18:09 – TikTok , CapCut ban and its impact on content creators livelihood
1:24:41 – TikTok ban and Trump’s involvement
1:30:09 – Government data collection & China vs. US education differences
1:36:49 – Past social media trends (planking)
1:41:47 – Sleeping in public spaces (trains and airports)
1:44:03 – Travel exhaustion and missing flights
1:53:07 – Joey Badass’ freestyle (Sorry not Sorry)
1:54:16 – Hip-hop and clout chasing
1:56:23 – West Coast and New York hip-hop
2:01:20 – Potential responses to Joey
2:03:45 – Nas and Jay-Z Beef Origins
2:04:03 – King of New York Debate
2:04:27 – West Coast vs. East Coast Unity
2:06:03 – J.Cole Vernon Boulevard Reference
2:07:04 – Joey Badass vs J.Cole
2:10:02 – Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album
2:10:46 – Mac Miller’s timeless music/ production
2:15:24 – Emotional Connection to Mac Miller’s Music
2:17:22 – Reflecting on Loss and Jay-Z’s “Lucifer” Verse
2:20:05 – White Artists in Hip-Hop and Mac Miller’s Legacy
2:23:37 – Jack Harlow Club Play
2:25:50 – Favorite White Rappers & Rap Contributions
2:35:29 – Method Man’s Incident
2:39:59 – NFL Playoffs Predictions
2:41:54 – Washington Commanders and Team Naming
2:45:23 – NFL MVP Contenders Debate
2:48:03 – Kendrick Lamar Halftime Performance Cut Rumor
