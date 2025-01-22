Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 338) TikTok and Trump Form Alliance; Mac Miller Has AOTY; Sorry, Not Sorry

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Intro/ Rory goes into hookah spot and scares the hoes

3:12 – Victoria Monét

7:01 – “Unc”, “YN”, and “Big Bro”

13:23 – Demaris’s date story about being recognized as a podcaster

15:09 – Sidewalk etiquette

25:05 – Play cousins and blurred family lines

33:47 – Grieving timelines

36:00 – Grief rizz

40:44 – Sex in the studio

45:45 – Reputation of producers and relationships with artists

47:05 – Dave Chappelle hosting SNL and his monologue

50:48 – Trump’s promise to release JFK, RFK, and MLK files

52:55 – Public distrust in government and conspiracies

56:33 – Performers at Trump’s inauguration-related events

1:01:14 – Political affiliations of public figures

1:10:53 – Parenting failures

1:18:09 – TikTok , CapCut ban and its impact on content creators livelihood

1:24:41 – TikTok ban and Trump’s involvement

1:30:09 – Government data collection & China vs. US education differences

1:36:49 – Past social media trends (planking)

1:41:47 – Sleeping in public spaces (trains and airports)

1:44:03 – Travel exhaustion and missing flights

1:53:07 – Joey Badass’ freestyle (Sorry not Sorry)

1:54:16 – Hip-hop and clout chasing

1:56:23 – West Coast and New York hip-hop

2:01:20 – Potential responses to Joey

2:03:45 – Nas and Jay-Z Beef Origins

2:04:03 – King of New York Debate

2:04:27 – West Coast vs. East Coast Unity

2:06:03 – J.Cole Vernon Boulevard Reference

2:07:04 – Joey Badass vs J.Cole

2:10:02 – Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album

2:10:46 – Mac Miller’s timeless music/ production

2:15:24 – Emotional Connection to Mac Miller’s Music

2:17:22 – Reflecting on Loss and Jay-Z’s “Lucifer” Verse

2:20:05 – White Artists in Hip-Hop and Mac Miller’s Legacy

2:23:37 – Jack Harlow Club Play

2:25:50 – Favorite White Rappers & Rap Contributions

2:35:29 – Method Man’s Incident

2:39:59 – NFL Playoffs Predictions

2:41:54 – Washington Commanders and Team Naming

2:45:23 – NFL MVP Contenders Debate

2:48:03 – Kendrick Lamar Halftime Performance Cut Rumor

