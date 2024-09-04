Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 299) Side A / Side B

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Gwen Stefani & Fergie discussion

0:10 – Discussion of and Fergie

7:27 – Discussion on personal experiences being a “Holla Back Girl” & Reflection on catcalling and DMs

9:39 – Discussion on time passing and perception

10:04 – Explanation of the science behind time perception

11:02 – Green Day’s “Wake Me Up When September Ends”

11:57 – MTV TRL era

13:06 – Discussion on relevance in media

14:01 – Reflections of 2024 9-months into the year

14:53 – Reflection on parenting, John Cena’s stance on not wanting kids & personal growth as a parent

26:01 – Demaris, Julian, Demaris & Mal speak on turning 30 and life changes as you grow older

47:15 – Does having a lot of money in a relationship change your purpose in life?

50:30 – Billionaire love scenario and would you sign a prenup?

51:15 – Discussion on parking lot booty filler cosmetic procedures

54:30 – D*ck enhancement shots & porn

59:43 – soaking and Mormon dating practices

1:01:18 – body augmentation and fitness

1:04:03 – noticing physical features in women

1:07:24 – side effects of weight loss medication

1:12:04 – discussion on God’s plan for relationships

1:14:26 – married couple dynamics and friendships

1:18:25 – men becoming passive in relationships

1:21:02 – impact of dating apps and feminism on dating

1:23:34 – impact of MeToo movement on dating

Happy September! Demaris has discovered the meaning of a classic song, and Mal once again is here to prove that he’s a bit… different… than the rest of us . The team does our bi-quarterly Mental Health Check In, where Rory shares some challenges he is facing, including balancing fatherhood and work (14:34). Demaris and Julian share some struggles they faced this year as well(25:44), and Mal gives them some tried and true advice (33:01). They have a conversation about potentially leaving the entertainment industry and consider recession proof industries (41:04). The second half of the episode takes a strong turn, with discussion on illegal plastic surgery, how awkward soaking as a Mormon must be, and how cocaine and Chinese food should replace Ozempic (51:57). We have voicemails! The first one is from a fan who gained a marriage and lost friends (1:11:11), and the second is from a woman wanting to know why men and women have seemed to switch roles in courtship – leading to a conversation that will probably get us cancelled (1:16:13).

