The boys are reporting live from the 6. We’re having a great time with our neighbors up North. This was recorded before our live show, but I’m here to tell you the show was the best experience of our lives. Drake did a little number and stole the show. Anyway, are there any men in Toronto? Speaking of slipping manhood we discuss the latest news from the Jada and Will saga. Rory has some strong words. We react to the BET Hip-Hop Award winners…mostly Caresha and is the cypher dead? Then we react to DJ Vlad’s comments on Drake and DJ Khaled. DJ Envy finally speaks after his scam gets exposed. We predict what will happen to him and The Breakfast Club. It’s time for voicemails where we discuss Michael Jackson and further a topic from a recent Patreon episode. Tune in as the boys discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:52 – Making Our Rounds In Canada Eh

00:04:49 – Jada Pinkett and Will Smith Are Split

00:14:57 – BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023

00:34:06 – Vlad Makes Comments On Drake About Israel & Palestine

00:45:06 – DJ ENVY Scamming Situation

01:00:31 – Voicemails

01:04:28 – Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs

01:11:09 – Surprising Wins In Life

