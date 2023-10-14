The JBP starts this episode discussing when they found out the previous podcast was Patreon release only (3:03) before turning to Jada Pinkett Smith’s recent press run to promote her book (29:53). A quick recap of the BET Hip-Hop Awards (54:35), Caresha wins Best Hip-Hop Platform for the second year in a row (1:00:48), and new music from Bad Bunny, Offset, & Westside Gunn (1:11:08). Also, the JBP discusses the recent social media debates over the Cheesecake Factory video (1:30:45), BET’s lack of budget and Ice Spice not appearing for her award (1:48:00), Part of the Show returns (2:08:25), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Monaleo – “Beating Down Yo Block”

Ice | Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, & Conway the Machine – “Kostas”

Parks | David Bars – “Understood”

Melyssa | Lolo Zouaï – “Desert Rose”

QueenzFlip | JR Writer, Hell Rell, & 40 Cal – “Presidential”