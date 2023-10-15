Kid Cudi teams up with Star Trek for a new record titled “Heaven’s Galaxy”. The song aligns with both New York Comic Con, which is going on Oct. 12-15 and Cudi’s new collab with both Star Trek and Fortnite. Along with the song, fans at New York Comic Con can check out the release of their capsule collection of tees, crewnecks, hoodies, and a varsity leather jacket and preview of the Cudi-fied Fortnite gaming experience. The collection drops online on Oct. 16.

You can stream “Heaven’s Galaxy” below.