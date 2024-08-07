Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 291) Reformed Gentlemen ft.Vinny Guadagnino

The reformed whores unite in this episode featuring the legendary Vinny from reality tv show Jersey Shore. We get immediately to the important questions with him – his performance residency at Las Vegas’ esteemed establishment ‘Chippendales’ (05:55), and just how much raunchier women can be than men. Vinny is currently in these online dating streets with Julian and they give us the rundown on why it’s so hard for them to find love and family (11:28). Our guest also takes time to address the backlash he received from a viral clip about him preferring to date black women, even doing as much as explaining the term ‘PAWG’ to a very lost Rory (27:54). We then get into some voicemails with him and give our listeners some well needed advice (48:04).

