Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 748) “Afifa”

Social media conspiracy theorists can take a breath as Ish returns from vacation. The JBP begins this episode with their thoughts on Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures 2’ which released Saturday (32:06) before turning to more on the Paris Olympics as Noah Lyles wins gold in the 100m (45:52), Simone Biles continues to build on her legendary career (54:16), and Sha’Carri Richardson takes silver in the 100m (1:01:56). The internet then reacts to tweets from DJ Mustard (1:12:24), *SPOILER ALERT* Mayor of Kingstown’s finale (1:31:53), and American Sports Story will portray the rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez in its first season (1:39:50). Also, Drake is set to release a collab project with PARTYNEXTDOOR this fall (1:44:37), Big Sean comments on marriage (1:55:39), the Terence Crawford fight (2:20:43) leads to a conversation on the viral clip of a fight mid-podcast (2:22:37), New facial recognition at NFL games (2:44:05), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Lloyd – “Caramel”

Ice | Zacari – “Girl Next Door”

Parks | The Co-Op (feat. Passport Gift, Rasheed Chappell, David Bars & Parks) – “That’s That Shhhh”

Ish | Elijah Blake – “Is Everybody OK?”

Melyssa | Maxwell – “Simply Beautiful”