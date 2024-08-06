Drake Releases 3 New Songs Feat. 21 Savage, Young Thug & Latto

Following his battle with Kendrick Lamar, Drake has quietly been releasing new music. He dropped two new songs on Gordo’s new album and now he gives fans three new songs. They are “It’s Up” featuring 21 Savage and Young Thug, “Housekeeping Knows” featuring Latto and “Blue Green Red”. He let fans know the songs dropped via his IG story. For now you can stream the three records on a website called 100gigs.org. There’s no word if there will be an official release of the records but you can stream them there for now.

Spread the love