Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 268) Ebony & Scat

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:23 – Ice Spice “Gimmie The Light”

00:04:10 – Scat & Breeding Kink

00:05:47 – Artist Aliases / Fist Concert

00:07:22 – Ice Spice Looks Too Young / Dubai

00:08:26 – Bottling Farts

00:09:48 – Julian & Demaris Go To Event Together

00:13:25 – Amara Broke Her Leg / Rory At Doctor’s

00:21:55 – Rory’s Saturday Night Out (Ran Into Julian)

00:24:50 – Mal Pretending To Hate “Not Like Us” / Diss Songs Charting

00:32:29 – Lyrics Stolen From Tweets

00:34:00 – Mack Weldon AD

00:35:31 – Drake / Kendrick Rap Beef Conspiracies

00:42:35 – Semantics With Lyrics / Pusha T’s Nuke Being True

00:47:43 – Drake’s Sound After This Beef

00:55:35 – Can Drake Still Talk Tough Guy?

00:59:20 – The Game v.s. Rick Ross

01:13:50 – Nobody Should Diss 50 Cent

01:14:15 – Meek Mill Defends Diddy & King Combs Diss Record

01:17:42 – Soulja Boy v.s. Metro Boomin & 21 Savage

01:27:10 – Identifying A-List Celebrities

01:32:08 – Levels To A-List (Kardashian Comparison)

01:33:40 – Kids Having Your Last Name

01:36:25 – Rory’s Dangerous Cousin

01:38:15 – White People Allergic To Sun / Pale Skin

01:40:33 – Shopify AD

01:41:48 – Voicemail (Wedding Playlist)

01:51:24 – Your Girl Hooking Up With Rapper That Kinda Broke Through

01:53:20 – Wifing A Girl That Hooked Up With Your Favorite Artist

01:55:20 – Guys Think This Is A Stat

01:57:00 – Kendrick In Copenhagen (White Girls)

01:58:20 – iLoveMakonnen Album

01:59:06 – Rory Doubles Back On Mal Wifing Girl Rick Ross Was With

01:59:47 – Comparing Yourself To Girl’s Exes

02:01:58 – Kevin Hart ‘Marl Twain Award’

02:03:05 – RIP Corey Williams a.k.a. Homicide

02:03:55 – Why Wasn’t Bill Burr At Tom Brady Roast? / Seinfeld’s Speech

02:04:57 – Unfrosted Movie (Pop Tart Story)

02:07:10 – Next Generation Of A-List Actors

02:08:02 – Childish Gambino ‘Atavista’ Album

02:10:00 – Chief Keef Album / Upcoming Performance In Chicago

02:11:08 – Other New Albums / What We’re Listening To

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal