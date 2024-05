Recently New York City’s American Museum of Natural History debuted an exhibit titled Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry. Both A$AP Rocky and FERG (aka, A$AP Ferg) contributed to the exhibition, with Ferg mentioning that an A$AP Yams-inspired piece of his has been included. Here is his new video “MDMX”, which includes some of the pieces from the exhibit in the clip. Directed by Tunnel Vision Productions.

Watch the “MDMX” video below.

