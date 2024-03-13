Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 250) Happy International Women’s Day

Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – DC SHOW, MARCH 23RD
00:00:40 – Draya & Jalen Green Are Pregnant
00:08:13 – Is What Draya Did Wrong?
00:11:27 – Draya’s Pregnant IG Reveal Photo
00:12:45 – History Of International Women’s Day
00:16:10 – LSU v.s. South Carolina Fight / Caitlyn Clark’s Latest Record
00:20:38 – LeBron Celebrating Women’s History
00:26:40 – Mal Calls Out Rory About Podcast Interview
00:28:07 – Mal Doesn’t Reach Out To Podcasters
00:39:54 – Podcasters Are The New Artists
00:42:05 – Podcasters Being Celebrities
00:46:30 – Shaun King Conveniently Converts To Islam
00:53:30 – North West Announces Debut Album
01:05:46 – Dame & Rocafella Saga Continues
01:17:44 – Voicemail (Needing Emotional Connection With Partner)
01:25:37 – Giving Your Sick Partner The Hall Pass
01:33:12 – Laughing At Funeral / Bringing Stuff Into Casket
01:37:07 – Taking Your Phone In The Grave
01:40:04 – Rory’s Girl Going Through His Phone
01:42:02 – Voicemail 2
01:56:17 – Rory’s Friend Beating Cancer
01:59:48 – Rory’s Paul Bearer Skills / Uncle Funeral Story
02:03:03 – Buried Or Cremated?
