Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 250) Happy International Women’s Day

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – DC SHOW, MARCH 23RD

00:00:40 – Draya & Jalen Green Are Pregnant

00:08:13 – Is What Draya Did Wrong?

00:11:27 – Draya’s Pregnant IG Reveal Photo

00:12:45 – History Of International Women’s Day

00:16:10 – LSU v.s. South Carolina Fight / Caitlyn Clark’s Latest Record

00:20:38 – LeBron Celebrating Women’s History

00:26:40 – Mal Calls Out Rory About Podcast Interview

00:28:07 – Mal Doesn’t Reach Out To Podcasters

00:39:54 – Podcasters Are The New Artists

00:42:05 – Podcasters Being Celebrities

00:46:30 – Shaun King Conveniently Converts To Islam

00:53:30 – North West Announces Debut Album

01:05:46 – Dame & Rocafella Saga Continues

01:17:44 – Voicemail (Needing Emotional Connection With Partner)

01:25:37 – Giving Your Sick Partner The Hall Pass

01:33:12 – Laughing At Funeral / Bringing Stuff Into Casket

01:37:07 – Taking Your Phone In The Grave

01:40:04 – Rory’s Girl Going Through His Phone

01:42:02 – Voicemail 2

01:56:17 – Rory’s Friend Beating Cancer

01:59:48 – Rory’s Paul Bearer Skills / Uncle Funeral Story

02:03:03 – Buried Or Cremated?

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal