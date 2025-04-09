Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 815) “Al B. Ehhhh”

The JBP kicks off the latest episode discussing the cost of nanny’s () as well as eating habits () before turning to Marc Lamont Hill who shares his experience at a recent event for Muslim celebrities (). Dreamville Festival took place in Raleigh, NC over the weekend as the city has reached an agreement to bring it back for at least four more years (), Billboard releases their top-25 female rappers of all-time list which brings some disagreements from the cast over the placements and names on it (), and the guys have settled their debate of who can bench press 225 pounds (). Joe has some smoke for Marc over Nikola Jokić (), a trio of new Drake songs hit the internet (), and the JBP reacts to the NCAA Tournament games in which Florida & UConn took home titles (). Also, Hakeem Olajuwon was denied access to the floor after Houston’s win (), nationwide protests over Trump’s tariffs (), Stephen A. Smith is considering a run for presidency (), Part of the Show (), and more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | The ARTI$t – “Inside My Heart”

Ice | Dende & Roy Woods – “Stay”

Parks | Rah Digga – “Straight Spittin’, Part II”

Ish | THEHONESTGUY (feat. Zenesoul) – “CHANTE’S GROOVE”

Melyssa | Kevin Ross – “Spin”

QueenzFlip | MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng, & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]”

Marc | Jon B. (feat. Alex Isley) – “Show Me”