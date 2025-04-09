Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 360) Usher’s Cherries, J Cole’s Aura, & Unpopular Food Opinions

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Intro

2:51 – Best dancers today

9:09 – Aura in rap

10:45 – Meeting J. Cole

17:36 – About yourself

20:02 – Exes’ perspectives

26:08 – Relationship tensions

27:57 – Classic movie references

30:00 – Giving actors flowers

35:09 – VHS movie nostalgia

36:50 – Dating family exes

39:02 – Awkward family dynamics

44:33 – Family overlaps

46:32 – Victim blaming discussion

53:36 – Parenting challenges

55:14 – Kids on planes

56:58 – Airport hygiene concerns

1:02:02 – Airport cleanliness issues

1:03:36 – Bathroom struggles on flights

1:05:19 – Delays and frustrations

1:10:29 – Awkward flight moments

1:12:00 – Lost luggage saga

1:14:00 – Shady ride experience

1:19:31 – Igniting the beef

1:26:00 – Chris Brown’s message

1:28:23 – Free the Crips

1:30:01 – Eating rubber bands

1:31:43 – Duck is bad chicken

1:37:42 – Intestines discussion

1:40:01 – Detox tea scams

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal