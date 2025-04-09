Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 360) Usher’s Cherries, J Cole’s Aura, & Unpopular Food Opinions

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
2:51 – Best dancers today
9:09 – Aura in rap
10:45 – Meeting J. Cole
17:36 – About yourself
20:02 – Exes’ perspectives
26:08 – Relationship tensions
27:57 – Classic movie references
30:00 – Giving actors flowers
35:09 – VHS movie nostalgia
36:50 – Dating family exes
39:02 – Awkward family dynamics
44:33 – Family overlaps
46:32 – Victim blaming discussion
53:36 – Parenting challenges
55:14 – Kids on planes
56:58 – Airport hygiene concerns
1:02:02 – Airport cleanliness issues
1:03:36 – Bathroom struggles on flights
1:05:19 – Delays and frustrations
1:10:29 – Awkward flight moments
1:12:00 – Lost luggage saga
1:14:00 – Shady ride experience
1:19:31 – Igniting the beef
1:26:00 – Chris Brown’s message
1:28:23 – Free the Crips
1:30:01 – Eating rubber bands
1:31:43 – Duck is bad chicken
1:37:42 – Intestines discussion
1:40:01 – Detox tea scams
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!
/ newrorynmal
Leave a Reply