EP Stream: Freddie Gibbs – RBT

Freddie Gibbs returns with his new project RBT. A tight three-song release featuring “Immigrants,” “Rabbit Mode,” and “Axxtion.”

“Immigrants” opens the set with his voice locked into that familiar gravelly pocket, cutting through the beat with blunt precision. “Rabbit Mode” pushes deeper into the title’s energy, giving Gibbs room to snap into a more urgent cadence, while “Axxtion” closes things out with a different swing and just enough left-field texture to keep the pack from feeling too uniform.

You can stream RBT in its entirety below.