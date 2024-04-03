Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 256) Reality TV Is A Lie

00:00:00 – Start
00:00:45 – Mal Reacts To ‘Love Is Blind’
00:05:45 – Clay & AD At The Alter
00:09:40 – Love Is Blind Is The Sickest Show
00:10:55 – Clay In His Fake Therapy Bag
00:12:40 – The ‘Love Is Blind’ Cookout + Other Couples Drama
00:27:11 – Jerrod Carmichael Gets Rejected By Tyler The Creator
00:44:00 – Has A Friend Said They Have More Feelings For You
00:51:56 – Makeout Culture In Public
00:53:12 – Rory’s Go To Pickup Line
00:53:50 – Last Time Someone Said “I Had A Dream About You”
00:54:42 – Day Of Visibility
00:56:19 – Easter Recap
01:00:02 – Mal Defending His Drake Comments
01:05:45 – Dreamvillefest Lineup Change
01:07:17 – Drake Losing + Mal Says Battle We Want Won’t Happen
01:08:42 – Rory Said Jay Z Sent Meek At Drake
01:14:30 – Drake’s IG Captions + Subtle Tour Shots
01:17:00 – Beyonce ‘Cowboy Carter’ Reaction
01:27:36 – Predicting The Act III Genre
01:37:35 – NCAA Women’s Basketball Predictions + Men’s Predictions
01:45:46 – Rory Hating On Chloe & Gunna
01:48:09 – Eminem April Fools Prank
01:49:39 – Voicemail
01:58:18 – Voicemail 2
02:05:40 – Daily Loud Fake Doja Tweet + STDs
