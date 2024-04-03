Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 256) Reality TV Is A Lie

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:45 – Mal Reacts To ‘Love Is Blind’

00:05:45 – Clay & AD At The Alter

00:09:40 – Love Is Blind Is The Sickest Show

00:10:55 – Clay In His Fake Therapy Bag

00:12:40 – The ‘Love Is Blind’ Cookout + Other Couples Drama

00:27:11 – Jerrod Carmichael Gets Rejected By Tyler The Creator

00:44:00 – Has A Friend Said They Have More Feelings For You

00:51:56 – Makeout Culture In Public

00:53:12 – Rory’s Go To Pickup Line

00:53:50 – Last Time Someone Said “I Had A Dream About You”

00:54:42 – Day Of Visibility

00:56:19 – Easter Recap

01:00:02 – Mal Defending His Drake Comments

01:05:45 – Dreamvillefest Lineup Change

01:07:17 – Drake Losing + Mal Says Battle We Want Won’t Happen

01:08:42 – Rory Said Jay Z Sent Meek At Drake

01:14:30 – Drake’s IG Captions + Subtle Tour Shots

01:17:00 – Beyonce ‘Cowboy Carter’ Reaction

01:27:36 – Predicting The Act III Genre

01:37:35 – NCAA Women’s Basketball Predictions + Men’s Predictions

01:45:46 – Rory Hating On Chloe & Gunna

01:48:09 – Eminem April Fools Prank

01:49:39 – Voicemail

01:58:18 – Voicemail 2

02:05:40 – Daily Loud Fake Doja Tweet + STDs

