G-Eazy links up with Coi Leray and Kaliii for his brand new single, “Femme Fatale”. Produced by LiTek and Whyjay. G-Eazy goes after the next man’s girl while Coi & Kaliii speak their experience with the situation. “Femme Fatale” is G-Eazy’s first official release since 2023’s “Tulip & Roses“.

You can stream “Femme Fatale” below.