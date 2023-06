Coi Leray keeps the new music flowing with her new single, “Run It Up”, which is off of her upcoming album, Coi. Produced by Johnny Goldstein. Coi lets the guys know to step their game up and takeover in the bedroom. “Run It Up” follows latest releases “Bops” and “My Body“. Here new album Coi is set to drop on June 23rd and will feature guest appearances by David Guetta, Giggs, Lola Brooke, Skillibeng, and Saucy Santana.

You can stream “Run It Up” below.