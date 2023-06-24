Home Album Stream Album Stream: Coi Leray – COI Album Stream Album Stream: Coi Leray – COI By Cyclone - June 24, 2023 Coi Leray delivers her sophomore album, COI. Featuring 16 new records and guest appearances by David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, and Skillibeng. You can stream COI in its entirety below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Coi Leray – Run It Up Music Video: Coi Leray – Bops New Music: Coi Leray – My Body New Music: Coi Leray ft. Busta Rhymes – Players (Remix) Music Video: Coi Leray – Wasted New Music: Coi Leray – Players