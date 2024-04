Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 263) Roc Nation’s Black Magic

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:01:02 – Roc Nation Will Crumble

00:01:46 – Meg Thee Stallion Timeline Reputation

00:03:13 – Meg’s Cameraman Files Lawsuit Against Her

00:04:53 – Mal’s Analysis Of The Situation

00:08:49 – Mal Calls ISO On Cameraman

00:13:33 – Rory Scenario With Our Team

00:16:43 – Cash Grab / Mal’s Reaction In Scenario

00:20:40 – Rory’s Question For Demaris / Beards

00:22:27 – Julian Sueing Mal From London Incident

00:23:10 – Will This Ruin Tour Culture? / Final Thoughts On Meg

00:26:42 – Mal & Julian’s Dad (Black Magic)

00:30:24 – Mal’s BlackMail Plan & Harvey Weinstein Update

00:32:57 – Factor & Better Help Ads

00:35:00 – NeYo’s Baby Momma Airs Him Out

00:39:17- Da Baby Said A Rapper Wanted To Create Fake Beef

00:41:23 – Rick Ross & 50 Cent’s Beef / DJ Khaled’s Fake Persona

00:43:09 – Roc Nation Brainwashing

00:44:02 – Quavo & Chris Brown Disses Continue

00:49:06 – Tupac Estate Threatens Drake With Legal Action

00:52:36 – Did Kendrick’s Team Send Cease & Desist?

00:53:26 – Who Owns Tupac’s Estate

00:56:10 – Do We Still Care About The Battle? & Meme Culture In Battles

01:03:40 – Factor & Better Help Ads

01:05:43 – Billie Ellish Self Love Routine

01:07:37 – Kanye’s YZY P*rn Company

01:10:40 – Julian’s Kanye Bear Tattoo / Prayers For Ye

01:12:32 – Justin Laboy

01:13:04 – Factor & Better Help Ads

01:15:04 – Prayers To Bas & Rico Wade’s Families

01:16:37 – Voicemail

01:19:05 – Mal Say Friend’s GF Cheating In Club & Getting Cut Off

01:26:56 – Mal Can Spot An A** Licker

01:28:05 – Sacrificing A Friend For Happy Marriage / Clowns

01:30:30 – Are You Comfortable With Losing Friendship?

01:31:28 – If Someone Is A Known Cheater Then Don’t Interfere

01:32:04 – Factor & Better Help Ads

01:34:08 – Playoff Basketball / Rory Kicked Amara In Head

