Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 720) “You Know More Words Than Me”

The latest episode of the JBP begins with the news of a cease and desist from Tupac’s estate over the use of his vocals on Drake’s ‘Taylor Made’ Freestyle (39:07) before turning to Meg thee Stallion being accused of harassment in lawsuit by her ex-cameraman (49:04). In new music, PARTYNEXTDOOR drops ‘P4’ (1:08:15), Eminem is slated to drop later this summer (1:16:40), and Sinead Harnett, A Boogie, and Ye Ali also released new projects (1:18:40). The Bionic Six reacts to the Amanda Seales Club Shay Shay interview (1:26:21), Reggie Bush gets his Heisman back (2:13:08), another round of applause segment from Joe and the room (2:26:30), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | A Boogie wit da Hoodie – “Tiffanys”

Ice | Ryan Blades – “Culture Vulture”

Parks | Freeway & Jake One – “Freezer”

Ish | MaKenzie – “Cashmere”

Melyssa | Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”

QueenzFlip (Joe) | Skylar Blatt (feat. Chris Brown) – “Wake Up”