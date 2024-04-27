Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 720) “You Know More Words Than Me”

in ,

The latest episode of the JBP begins with the news of a cease and desist from Tupac’s estate over the use of his vocals on Drake’s ‘Taylor Made’ Freestyle (39:07) before turning to Meg thee Stallion being accused of harassment in lawsuit by her ex-cameraman (49:04). In new music, PARTYNEXTDOOR drops ‘P4’ (1:08:15), Eminem is slated to drop later this summer (1:16:40), and Sinead Harnett, A Boogie, and Ye Ali also released new projects (1:18:40). The Bionic Six reacts to the Amanda Seales Club Shay Shay interview (1:26:21), Reggie Bush gets his Heisman back (2:13:08), another round of applause segment from Joe and the room (2:26:30), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | A Boogie wit da Hoodie“Tiffanys”

Ice | Ryan Blades“Culture Vulture”

Parks | Freeway & Jake One“Freezer”

Ish | MaKenzie“Cashmere”

Melyssa | Black Pumas“More Than a Love Song”

QueenzFlip (Joe) | Skylar Blatt (feat. Chris Brown) – “Wake Up”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 720 | “You Know More Words Than Me”
Spread the love

Related posts:

Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 607) “Sign Language” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 612) “Bacon In the Pan” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 614) “Strike 1” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 634) “Guns & Buns” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 649) “Aquamayne” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 717) “Cutlery Drawer”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *