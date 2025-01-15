Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 336) LiAngelo Ball Saves Def Jam; Mal Goes Off On Rappers

Time stamps:

0:00 – Demaris calls her mom & comedic intro

5:07 – Patreon challenges recap, Rizz poem challenge highlights

8:04 – Cam Newton’s extreme challenge on Special Forces show

12:33 – Underwater welding and extreme jobs

15:00 – Atlanta snowstorm and unprepared cities in snow

16:35 – Global warming theories and weather machines

17:50 – Rory & Mal would double team Martha Stewart for 1.5 million dollars

22:01 – Jim Jones and Cam’ron’s beef

31:00 – Cam’ron and Jim’s history and evolving career directions

37:00 – Harlem/Bronx identity

43:36 – LiAngelo Ball’s music deal with Def Jam (multi million dollar deal)

47:50 – Viral songs and cultural impact

53:10 – Comparison of viral success stories in music

53:50 – Record deals, 360 contracts, and label strategies

1:02:00 – Redman’s celibacy and lifestyle changes

1:07:00 – No gooning or sex for 2 yrs for 1.5 million hypothetical

1:15:42 – Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar possible collaboration

1:16:22 – Pharrell’s fashion show and Clipse leaked song

1:19:01 – Speculation on a Jay-Z’s feature

1:21:30 – Jay-Z’s past collaborations and features

1:32:00 – Fivio Foreign’s new song

1:34:00 – Spontaneous versus planned music rollouts

1:38:00 – Streamers as cultural influencers compared to past hip-hop figures

1:41:30 – Voicemail (Listener gets choked out by Scottie Pippen)

1:43:40 – Viral video of Scottie Pippen

1:46:15 – Scottie Pippen’s encounter and celebrity behavior

1:50:57 – Voicemail sender using a viral moment to clout chase/ boost a music career

1:53:06 – Voicemail (preference for reality TV over scripted shows)

1:55:02 – Scripted versus unscripted reality shows

1:56:03 – Are we in The “Golden Age of TV” ?

2:01:02 – Conspiracy theory about creating giants

2:03:02 – OnlyFanss model Bonnie Blue breaks world record

2:04:00 – Demaris prank calls her parent pretending to want to do porn

2:08:46 – Outro