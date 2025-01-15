Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 336) LiAngelo Ball Saves Def Jam; Mal Goes Off On Rappers

Time stamps:
0:00 – Demaris calls her mom & comedic intro
5:07 – Patreon challenges recap, Rizz poem challenge highlights
8:04 – Cam Newton’s extreme challenge on Special Forces show
12:33 – Underwater welding and extreme jobs
15:00 – Atlanta snowstorm and unprepared cities in snow
16:35 – Global warming theories and weather machines
17:50 – Rory & Mal would double team Martha Stewart for 1.5 million dollars
22:01 – Jim Jones and Cam’ron’s beef
31:00 – Cam’ron and Jim’s history and evolving career directions
37:00 – Harlem/Bronx identity
43:36 – LiAngelo Ball’s music deal with Def Jam (multi million dollar deal)
47:50 – Viral songs and cultural impact
53:10 – Comparison of viral success stories in music
53:50 – Record deals, 360 contracts, and label strategies
1:02:00 – Redman’s celibacy and lifestyle changes
1:07:00 – No gooning or sex for 2 yrs for 1.5 million hypothetical
1:15:42 – Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar possible collaboration
1:16:22 – Pharrell’s fashion show and Clipse leaked song
1:19:01 – Speculation on a Jay-Z’s feature
1:21:30 – Jay-Z’s past collaborations and features
1:32:00 – Fivio Foreign’s new song
1:34:00 – Spontaneous versus planned music rollouts
1:38:00 – Streamers as cultural influencers compared to past hip-hop figures
1:41:30 – Voicemail (Listener gets choked out by Scottie Pippen)
1:43:40 – Viral video of Scottie Pippen
1:46:15 – Scottie Pippen’s encounter and celebrity behavior
1:50:57 – Voicemail sender using a viral moment to clout chase/ boost a music career
1:53:06 – Voicemail (preference for reality TV over scripted shows)
1:55:02 – Scripted versus unscripted reality shows
1:56:03 – Are we in The “Golden Age of TV” ?
2:01:02 – Conspiracy theory about creating giants
2:03:02 – OnlyFanss model Bonnie Blue breaks world record
2:04:00 – Demaris prank calls her parent pretending to want to do porn
2:08:46 – Outro
Leave a Reply