Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 829) “The Thickening Agent”

In the latest episode from the JBP, Joe talks dealing with a sinus infection (:35) before the room recaps their Memorial Day (24:41) and Melyssa prepared mac n cheese for the crew (35:34). Former Def Jam President and CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles has been accused of sexual misconduct as Lady Luck is in search of $30 million (40:48), Druski goes viral with his ‘White Boy’ skit (1:20:48), and Travis Hunter gets married with no prenup agreement (1:24:42). Also, Diddy’s lawyers want the Kid Cudi testimony removed (1:48:05) and Young Thug calls Cudi a rat (1:54:44), how does the cast feel about family members helping escaped convicts (2:18:05), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Ice | Snoop Dogg & Sexyy Red – “Me N OG Snoop”

Parks | Slum Village – “Climax (Girl Shit)”

Ish | PJ – “Day One”

Melyssa | Eris Ford & Evan and Eris (feat. V. Rose) – “Bad Energy”

Marc | Common (feat. Kanye West & John Legend) – “They Say”