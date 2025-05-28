Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 374) Justin Bieber Joins SZA, Baddies Africa, Remy Ma & Papoose

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
1:22 – Happy Memorial Day
5:01 – Album anniversary celebration
9:04 – Justin’s performance moment
12:10 – Justin’s hand kiss
18:05 – Not the point
22:15 – Pretty girl fight
26:30 – Clarissa Shields fight
30:30 – Social media issues
35:52 – Reality TV conspiracies
39:02 – Rap battles discussed
41:14 – Female rap dynamics
45:07 – Viral dance battle
46:49 – Khaled’s promo techniques
52:45 – OVO Fest returns
55:11 – 10 year anniversary
1:02:57 – Caught in feelings
1:06:12 – Knicks game frustrations
1:11:22 – Knicks comeback excitement
1:12:58 – Relationship struggles discussed
1:17:11 – Finding lost family
1:21:06 – Zoom Zoom room
1:22:45 – Self-respect matters
1:27:10 – Missing family closure

