Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 833) “Up To My Wits End”

The JBP begins the latest episode with quick recaps from Lil Wayne’s concert at Madison Square Garden last Friday () along with Marc’s attendance at ‘Othello’ and meeting Denzel Washington (). The room then dives into a full recap of the 2025 BET Awards including performances and award winners (), Tyler Perry’s speech warning the erasure of black history (), as well as Wale’s run in with Kai Cenat (). Also, Ciara tells Jim Jones that it’s time to get married leading the crew to discussing the unintentional disrespect behind the comments (), QueenzFlip shares his experience at the Puerto Rican Day Parade (), Sexyy Red checks Ray J (), Coco Gauff’s French Open win leads to post-match comments from her opponent Aryna Sabalenka (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Leon Thomas & Kehlani – “DIRT ON MY SHOES”

Ice | EST Gee – “Take my time Geeski SH Feb 23”

Parks | Coyote – “Product Of Immigration”

Ish | DAMEDAME* – “PROMISE”

Melyssa | Leven (feat. Grace Weber) – “Meet Up”

Marc | The Roots – “Star/Pointro”