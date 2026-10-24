Happy Friday! Rory kicks off this episode by clearing the air on the Tsu Surf vs. Zip beef that transpired over the last couple of days, after Zip called out Surf for saying his fans don’t care if he writes his battle rap bars or not (tune into Patreon to hear Zip’s reaction). Rome Streetz jumps into the fray, joining Eazy The Block Captain in calling out Surf as well. Baby D shares a cautious tale of why you shouldn’t fight in slides, and speaking of fights, Funkmaster Flex and the husband of former Hot 97 host, TT Torrez get into an altercation at the Knicks’ opening night. Mal recaps his time at Kevin Hart’s surprise stand up show, before we get into rumors being all but confirmed that Jay-Z will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The crew predicts special guests, setlists, and their overall anticipation for the show. LiAngelo Ball drops a new song “paying homage” to a disgraced artist, Mal gives a review of ‘Whalefall’, and Blueface and Chrisean Rock call it quits just ten days after their engagement. Have a great weekend, and we’ll see you next week!

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